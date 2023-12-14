Growing Michigan Together Council submits final report on working to attract people to stay in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Growing Michigan Together Council submitted the final report on ways to improve the state’s population growth to Governor Gretchen Whitmer Thursday morning.

In October, Whitmer said the best way to help the state is to bring people to it.

“Our growth depends on growing and attracting new talent to the state. That is why we worked hard to invest in the kitchen table issues and pass welcoming policies so anyone and everyone can make it in Michigan,” said Whitmer.

According to an independent report prepared by Guidehouse, Michigan’s population has decoupled from national population growth, creating a gap that’s unlikely to close in the next 20 years. Over the last five months, the Council investigated decades of trends related to key outcomes that could impact growth – the performance of schools, overall economic health, and the quality of infrastructure. The Council’s strategies in its report serve as a starting point to address these fundamental issues and correct the state’s population trajectory to close the gap.

The Council’s report elaborates on a framework for addressing Michigan’s biggest challenges to ensure the key strategies succeed. This includes conducting an in-depth analysis of the challenges Michigan faces, developing actionable recommendations, and ensuring momentum through constructive debate and shared commitment. The first two milestones have been attained and are encompassed in this report. The third will be a critical determinant of long-term success. The three strategies put forth by the Council are intertwined systems that work together to drive healthy growth.

Strategy 1: Build a lifelong education system focused on future-ready skills and competencies to thrive. This includes transforming Michigan’s education system into a well-aligned, accountable and adequately funded lifelong learning system. It also means committing to a Michigan Education Guarantee, which ensures all Michigan students will get the necessary support to graduate with the competencies needed to succeed in their next education stage and in today’s economy. The Council also recognizes that higher education should be more affordable and accessible so all Michigan residents are afforded the option of attending a postsecondary institution if they are interested.

Strategy 2: Create a transformative economic growth strategy that establishes Michigan as the Innovation Hub of the Midwest and America’s Scale-Up State. This strategy focuses on supporting entrepreneurs and businesses of any size in growing their business and creating high-wage, knowledge-based jobs. Another aspect of the plan is concentrated regional innovation districts to support the cycle of attracting more talent, which contributes to more knowledge-based business creation and growth, thriving communities and median income growth.

Strategy 3: Create thriving, resilient communities that are magnets for young talent. This includes developing regional, well-connected public transit systems that allow residents to get to work, school and amenities. Focusing on the fundamentals, including transit, housing and climate-resilient, durable infrastructure, businesses and talent will seek to locate here and drive further investment in thriving communities. The Council recognizes Michigan’s relatively low cost of living. It suggests that increasing the housing stock will support employees’ growth and economic mobility and address the lack of desirable housing and availability.

You can read the final report online.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.