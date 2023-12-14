Jimmy John’s opens new location in Freeland

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Jimmy John’s opened a new location in Freeland.

The new sandwich shop is located at 150 W. Washington in Freeland and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“This will be our first store in Freeland and our team is excited to serve fresh, fast, and tasty sandwiches to a new set of customers in the area,” said owner Brian Rase. “Whether it’s in our new store, through contactless delivery, or ordered through our Freaky Fast Rewards® loyalty program – our team is ready to serve even more guests on their terms in a way that only Jimmy John’s can deliver.”

The store will also deliver orders if you are inside the delivery area.

Rase says he plans to hire about 18 to 22 employees. If you are interested in applying for a job, you can call the store at 989-573-5030 or stop in to fill out an application.

Read next:
McLaren Bay Region RNs vote to authorize strike
McLaren Bay Region
Eligible Michiganders to receive Working Families Tax Credit checks in early 2024
Flipping through money
Closure planned for Independence Bridge in Bay City
Independence Bridge in Bay City
MSP: Trooper shot, suspect killed in Bridgeport Twp. shooting
Police scene in Bridgeport Township

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene in Bridgeport Township
MSP: Trooper shot, suspect killed in Bridgeport Twp. shooting
The missing person has been found safe.
Missing 13-year-old girl found safe
Two found dead from overdose; sheriff urging people to carry Narcan
Two found dead from overdose; sheriff urging people to carry Narcan
Ethan Crumbley
Oxford school shooter moved to prison in Lapeer
Closed
Genesee Co. meat market announces closure

Latest News

Money generic
Flint schools receive $14M in funding for STEM building improvements
Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 14
McLaren Bay Region
McLaren Bay Region RNs vote to authorize strike
Police scene in Bridgeport Township
MSP: Trooper shot, suspect killed in Bridgeport Twp. shooting