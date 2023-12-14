Jimmy John’s opens new location in Freeland

FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Jimmy John’s opened a new location in Freeland.

The new sandwich shop is located at 150 W. Washington in Freeland and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“This will be our first store in Freeland and our team is excited to serve fresh, fast, and tasty sandwiches to a new set of customers in the area,” said owner Brian Rase. “Whether it’s in our new store, through contactless delivery, or ordered through our Freaky Fast Rewards® loyalty program – our team is ready to serve even more guests on their terms in a way that only Jimmy John’s can deliver.”

The store will also deliver orders if you are inside the delivery area.

Rase says he plans to hire about 18 to 22 employees. If you are interested in applying for a job, you can call the store at 989-573-5030 or stop in to fill out an application.

