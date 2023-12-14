McLaren Bay Region RNs vote to authorize strike

By Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - McLaren Bay Region registered nurses (RN) have voted to authorize a strike.

Out of the 400 Service Employees International Union (SEIU) RNs, nearly 94 percent of them voted to strike, which escalates a safe staffing campaign which started in September, the union said.

According to SEIU Michigan, McLaren has only moved a little on contract proposals after three months of bargaining.

The RNs said their top concerns are short staffing and the erosion of quality care which is leading to poor staff retention in the facility, the SEIU said.

The SEIU surveyed over 100 RNs from McLaren and said they found the following data:

  • Nearly 70 percent of RNs are working short-staffed seven or more times a month
  • Nearly 99 percent of RNs said they experienced a time when their safety, or their patient’s safety, was put at serious risk because they were short-staffed
  • Nearly 93 percent of RNs have considered leaving the hospital, with the main reasons being short-staffing, stress, and a lack of respect

“McLaren doesn’t believe there is a staffing problem, which stands in contrast to a supermajority of over 100 RNs we surveyed who said they had experienced a time when their safety, or their patient’s safety, was put at risk because they were short-staffed. We need a contract that makes RNs feel respected and protected while providing high-quality care - that’s what our patients deserve. If McLaren’s wage proposals aren’t high enough to retain long-term staff, then they won’t address the staffing shortages we are experiencing far too often at our hospital,” said Laken Gray, RN at McLaren Bay Region.

According to the RNs, the best ways to retain staff at the hospital are to enforce minimum staffing ratios, increase pay, respect workers, and increase safety measures.

“McLaren knows what the solutions to the staffing crisis at our hospital are, but they have failed to address them. We need to retain our most experienced healthcare workers who know and care about the hospital and the communities we live in. Our hospitals should be an attractive place to work where staff and patients are protected,” said Drew Good, RN at McLaren Bay Region.

The SEIU said it has filed grievances against McLaren for not following the contract language on mandating staff and failing to respond to an information request.

Darrell Lentz, the McLaren Bay Region President and CEO, said in a statement:

We value our nursing staff and are grateful for their contributions to the care of our community and in partnering with providers. The goal of our hospital has always been to reach an agreement that recognizes their value.

We are not surprised that SEIU Healthcare Michigan-represented registered nurses at McLaren Bay Region voted to authorize the union to strike as a common bargaining tactic. We believe that continued dialogue will resolve key issues without the need for a strike and create a situation that could potentially pull caregivers from the bedside. We are committed to bargaining a new contract that provides security and stability for our nurses and is fair to our community hospital. We have more than a month before the existing contract expires, and we continue to bargain in good faith with multiple sessions scheduled. We are still working toward solutions on staffing improvement and wage increases and feel that a timely resolution is possible.

