Milder Thursday & Friday with stronger breeze

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Above-average temperatures are set to move into Mid-Michigan starting today and running through the weekend. If you like warm weather, this is definitely a treat for mid-December! The one twist that comes with the warmth is the breeze picking back up, gusts will range from 25 to 30 mph. However, you could call it a “warm” breeze as it will be from the southwest today and tomorrow.

Overall, the warm and dry weather to finish the workweek still makes for favorable afternoon commute and holiday shopping weather, which should carry into the weekend too as almost all of Saturday is dry at this point too. Temperatures over the weekend have also trended upwards slightly, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast.

Today

The morning bus stops are off to a frosty start again with clear skies and temperatures falling into the middle 20s. The wind has remained light though for the early part of the day as speeds are only ranging from 5 to 10 mph from the southwest. As mentioned above, we’ll see that wind picking up speed today with sustained speeds of 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. The southwest breeze does take highs up to 45 degrees this afternoon though. The normal high temperature for December 14th is 35 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny for much of the day, just becoming partly cloudy for a few hours this afternoon as fair weather clouds develop.

Thursday will have highs around 45 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will turn back to mostly clear coverage overnight with lows falling to 33 degrees. It’ll be a quiet night overall, just remaining slightly breezy with a southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. The normal low temperature tonight is 23 degrees, so just like the day our temperatures will check in around 10 degrees above-normal.

Friday

Mostly sunny skies will kick off the day with just some passing cirrus clouds overhead in the morning, but cloud coverage builds in the afternoon ahead of the small shower chance over the weekend. Highs will be almost five degrees warmer than Thursday right at 49 to 50 degrees! The wind will remain from the southwest with speeds of 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Going into Friday night, our northern row of counties could see a few showers moving through, but they will have some dry air to fight against making any showers that do win-out pretty light and isolated.

Friday will be near 50 degrees! (WNEM)

Unsettled Weather Sunday Night into Monday?

For a few days now we’ve seen potential for a storm system to form over the Gulf states, then move north along the Appalachian Mountains into New England. This was not appearing to have any effect on Mid-Michigan initially, though the last few runs in the last 24 hours are starting to point towards a potentially different story locally. That storm has been making some westerly shifts in the Sunday through Monday timeframe, introducing some changes to our forecast for that timeframe.

As long as this trend stays consistent, the changes in our forecast are for some better chances of rain and snow showers, falling daytime temperatures, and windy conditions. The rain and snow chance would increase as you travel south and east through our area. In regard to temperatures, they would be falling through the course of Sunday night, continuing through the daylight hours on Monday too. The stronger nature of this low would also create a tighter pressure gradient, meaning a stronger wind to pick up (currently a 30 to 35 mph gust potential).

Monday could potentially see unsettled weather. (WNEM)

Just a quick note on snowfall, currently any accumulation potential remains very low in our area. Like the storm system that moved through New England at the start of this week, precipitation should transition to snowfall on the northwest side of this storm system. We’ll need to watch how closely this reaches towards Mid-Michigan, but currently we’re only in for more of an isolated chance of snow showers, just catching the western edge of those snow showers. If we see those snow showers shifting to the west even more, they’ll still have an uphill battle to fight as we’ll have just had a several day run of temperatures in the middle-to-upper 40s with lows even staying above freezing too. This will create a warmer ground that any snowfall would have to fight against.

We're now seeing signs Mid-Michigan could see some of the effects of a low passing through the northeast. (WNEM)

Overall, the big takeaway right now is that there will be refinements to this part of the forecast, we just want to give you the First Alert to some of these changes right now. Stay tuned and remember, as soon as we know, we’ll let you know!

