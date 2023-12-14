Mott takes down Delta in men’s basketball

By Mark Pearson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Mott Community College controlled majority of the game as they took down Delta College 101- 67.

Delta would make a comeback late in the first half to make it a 7 point game, but the Bears would shoot 54 percent from the field in the second half to pull away.

Flint native, Mehki Ellison lead Mott with 28 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assist.

Leading the way for Delta was Jamahl Trice with 17 points and 6 rebounds.

Mott will return home this Friday to take on Alpena in the Roundball Classic.

Delta’s next game will be at Schoolcraft College on January 6th, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene in Bridgeport Township
MSP: Trooper shot, suspect killed in Bridgeport Twp. shooting
Two found dead from overdose; sheriff urging people to carry Narcan
Two found dead from overdose; sheriff urging people to carry Narcan
Breanna Cait Dickie
MSP issues endangered, missing advisory for 13-year-old girl
Ethan Crumbley
Oxford school shooter moved to prison in Lapeer
Uptown Grill in Bay City
Bay City restaurant reminds customers to be respectful

Latest News

Powers Catholic, Linden/Fenton and Tri-Valley each earn a win in boys hockey
Game of the Week preview: Chesaning High School
The next TV5 Game of the Week this basketball season will tip off on Friday, Dec. 15 and it...
Game of the Week preview: Chesaning High School
Arthur Hill, Millington and Chesaning all earn wins in boys basketball