Mott takes down Delta in men’s basketball

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Mott Community College controlled majority of the game as they took down Delta College 101- 67.

Delta would make a comeback late in the first half to make it a 7 point game, but the Bears would shoot 54 percent from the field in the second half to pull away.

Flint native, Mehki Ellison lead Mott with 28 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assist.

Leading the way for Delta was Jamahl Trice with 17 points and 6 rebounds.

Mott will return home this Friday to take on Alpena in the Roundball Classic.

Delta’s next game will be at Schoolcraft College on January 6th, 2024.

