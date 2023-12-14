New Jersey Mike’s collecting donations for local food bank

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A Grand Blanc restaurant celebrating its grand opening is calling for donations for a local food bank.

The new Jersey Mike’s in Grand Blanc opened on Wednesday, Dec. 13 and it is partnering with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.

Michael Balen -- the owner and a mid-Michigan native -- said the restaurant is giving back to the community fundraiser through the end of the week.

“We’re actually donating $2 for every free sub we give out. We handed out almost 7,000 free sub cards into the community, so when people bring those in, we’re going to be collecting $2 and donating that all to the food bank,” Balen said. “Our goal is to raise anywhere between $5,000 and $10,000 dollars over the next five days.”

This Jersey Mike’s location on Saginaw Street is Balen’s second locally owned restaurant.

The fundraiser runs from Wednesday through Sunday, Dec. 17.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.