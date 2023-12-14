New Jersey Mike’s collecting donations for local food bank

A Grand Blanc restaurant celebrating its grand opening is calling for donations for a local food bank.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A Grand Blanc restaurant celebrating its grand opening is calling for donations for a local food bank.

The new Jersey Mike’s in Grand Blanc opened on Wednesday, Dec. 13 and it is partnering with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.

Michael Balen -- the owner and a mid-Michigan native -- said the restaurant is giving back to the community fundraiser through the end of the week.

“We’re actually donating $2 for every free sub we give out. We handed out almost 7,000 free sub cards into the community, so when people bring those in, we’re going to be collecting $2 and donating that all to the food bank,” Balen said. “Our goal is to raise anywhere between $5,000 and $10,000 dollars over the next five days.”

This Jersey Mike’s location on Saginaw Street is Balen’s second locally owned restaurant.

The fundraiser runs from Wednesday through Sunday, Dec. 17.

