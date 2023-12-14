Shipping deadlines are quickly approaching. Here’s when you should send your gifts for Christmas delivery

“As soon as possible”
(Amazon)
By Jordyn Burrell
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - The holidays are quickly approaching, and so are the shipping deadlines.

The UPS in Owosso recommends everyone to get to the store as soon as possible for a timely delivery.

“It’s definitely our busiest time of year. We see an increase in sales drastically and going into the new year, it’s also really busy because there are returns,” said Christopher Howard, an employee at the UPS store in Owosso.

If you want your packages delivered in time to be under the tree,

“Get your packages in before the 18th, and you won’t see any delays. Everything will get there on time,” said Howard.

UPS said they take the holidays seriously but can’t plan for unforeseen circumstances.

“The only possible concern I could see as it getting delayed is if there’s like a snow storm or something or just some type of drastic event that would cause it to get delayed. I don’t see UPS necessarily messing up packages around Christmas time,” said Howard.

Christopher gave a shoutout to the Owosso UPS Owner, Annie and General Managers, Danielle and Ryan for always providing excellent service.

Shipping deadlines by carrier:

FedEx Holiday Shipping Deadlines

  • Dec. 15: FedEx Ground (five-day) deadline.
  • Dec. 19: FedEx Express Saver
  • Dec. 22: FedEx SameDay

UPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines

  • Dec. 19: UPS 3 Day Select
  • Dec. 20: UPS 2nd Day Air
  • Dec. 21: UPS Next Day Air

USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines

  • Dec. 16: USPS Retail Ground
  • Dec. 16: First-Class Mail
  • Dec. 20: Priority Mail

