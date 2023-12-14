Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023: 5 things you need to know

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Good morning and happy Thursday. Here are five stories to know to help you start your day.

1. A state police officer recovering and another man dead, after shots were fired in Bridgeport Township Wednesday afternoon. It happened as the MSP fugitive team attempted to arrest a 51-year-old man on multiple felony warrants. The man died at the scene and the trooper was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. He is expected to recover. An administrative investigation is underway.

2. Accused fake electors will return to court today as the hearing in the case continues. More than a dozen Michigan Republicans are accused of trying to overturn the 2020 election. They each face 8 charges including conspiracy and forgery. Attorneys with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office brought several pieces of evidence to the stand, including paperwork that certified the 2020 election in favor of President Joe Biden.

3. A local meat market in Genesee County is closing its doors for good. The Fenton Meat Market posted on Facebook this week, it will only stay open through Dec. 23 while supplies last. All items are also marked down by 25%.

4. A pop-up food pantry is happening today in Bay City. Starting at 1 p.m. the food bank of Eastern Michigan passes out food until it’s gone. The pop-up pantry is on West Youngs Ditch Road at the Historic Second Baptist Church.

5. People from across Mid-Michigan are gathering to share stories of hope and raise money to help neighbors in need on Thursday. The 2023 Sharing Hope Radiothon is raising money for Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan. It started at 6 a.m. this morning and runs until 6 p.m. If you want to donate we have a link in the hotlinks section.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.