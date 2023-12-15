Another warm day before a few showers this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Unseasonably warm conditions are sticking around Mid-Michigan today again, as well as into the weekend! We’re expecting many to reach 50 degrees this afternoon while still holding onto the 40s over the weekend. Keep in mind, the average high temperature at this point in mid-December is around 34 to 35 degrees. Today will be nearly 15 degrees above that mark.

Dry weather holds through today and the overwhelming majority of Saturday too, so any holiday shopping or traveling you’re doing for the weekend will be unaffected today and Saturday. Sunday is where the better chance of showers starts to return. We’re also continuing to see a chance for a few rain and snow showers on Monday, though to start next workweek the bigger headlines are falling daytime temperatures and windy conditions. More on that below.

Today

We have completely clear skies this morning and will stick with plenty of sun through the late-morning! Needless to say, our bus stops are in wonderful shape and with temperatures anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees warmer than yesterday morning, you may not need to layer up as much this morning. Clouds will start building up more through the afternoon, though the clouds we see today will mostly be high-level cirrus clouds. Highs will hit 50 degrees for many across Mid-Michigan today, it’s also quite likely Owosso, Flint, and Lapeer exceed 50 for a few hours this afternoon. We’ll have a southwest wind again sustaining at 10 to 15 mph, though gusts will just be closer to 20 mph.

Friday will be right up to 50 degrees! (WNEM)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies will hold on overnight with lows only falling to around 35 degrees. We could see a few isolated showers up north late in the overnight, but outside of that potential it’ll be dry through the nighttime hours. The wind will back from the southwest to the southeast with a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Weekend Forecast & Notes on Monday

Some of the showers up north from the overnight will still be around briefly on Saturday morning, still staying closer to communities located along M-55. The rest of Mid-Michigan just sticks with mostly cloudy skies through the day.

Saturday will have a few showers up north. (WNEM)

Highs will be closer to 47 degrees with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. Overall, a relatively quiet day before the better chance of showers arrives on Sunday. Lows on Saturday night fall to 39 degrees, so we’ll stay quite mild!

Saturday will have highs in the upper 40s. (WNEM)

Sunday will be a few notches cooler than Saturday at 44 degrees with the wind veering back to the south, then the southwest, with a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will be in the middle 40s. (WNEM)

Scattered showers are expected to pick up late on Saturday night and going into Sunday morning primarily. A few showers are still going to be possible in the afternoon though too. Any of these showers will be light and we are not concerned about any excessive rainfall threat. Accumulations through Sunday night will actually likely stay between 0.1″ and 0.2″.

Sunday will have scattered showers. (WNEM)

Going into Monday is where the forecast gets a little more interesting, particularly regarding temperatures and the wind. Temperatures will normally fall through Sunday night, but then continue to fall into and through the daytime on Monday too. We’ll be around 38 degrees at sunrise on Monday, with temperatures then continuing to fall into the lower 30s by the afternoon, then well into the 20s on Monday night.

During this time, wind gusts will be picking up from the northeast, then the north, with speeds ranging from 30 to 35 mph. The Lake Huron shoreline and around the Saginaw Bay will see some of the highest wind gusts as it will be coming directly off of the water. Kyle will continue to monitor this through the weekend!

Monday has the potential to see some higher wind gusts over 30 mph. (WNEM)

As far as rain and snow chances go, they still aren’t particularly good/widespread for Monday. We should see rain showers transitioning over to snow showers as the day progresses, but it’ll mostly remain isolated to lightly-scattered as the heart of the passing storm system still mostly stays in Ontario and the northeast.

Monday could see a few scattered rain showers changing to snow showers. (WNEM)

The weather turns quiet again heading into the middle of next week, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.