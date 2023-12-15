Applesauce pouches may have been intentionally contaminated, FDA official says

(CNN) - An official with the Food and Drug Administration said the lead contamination in recently recalled applesauce pouches may have been an “intentional act.”

Jim Jones, the agency’s deputy commissioner for human foods, told Politico the FDA is still investigating the matter, but so far, all signs point to someone in the supply chain contaminating the pouches on purpose.

The FDA said at least 65 children under the age of six have reported getting sick after eating fruit puree pouches sold under the Wanabana, Weis, and Schnucks brands.

According to the New Jersey Poison Control Center, contaminated spices are incredibly common. Sometimes it occurs naturally because of metals in soil, but other times, it’s intentional to add weight to a product.

Lead is toxic to humans at all levels. It can cause developmental delays in children, as well as head, stomach, and muscle aches.

