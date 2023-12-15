Flint schools enforcing no cell phone, hoodie policy starting in 2024

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Community Schools (FCS) has amended its code of conduct to include a no cell phone and hoodie policy within the school building or on school buses.

The announcement was made by the school district on Wednesday, Dec. 13 and applies to all students during school hours. The school district said the new policy is to address safety concerns and encourage personal responsibility by controlling the use of cell phones and wearing hoodies in the school building and on the school bus.

“I don’t think it’s a bad idea only because when you’re in class, you’re supposed to be doing your work and getting the best of your education,” said one parent of the FCS District who wanted to remain nameless.

The new policies were approved by the school board at a recent meeting. This comes after several altercations at Southwestern Classical Academy.

“It’s parenting and what your child is like, if they’re listening to authorities,” the parent said.

The Flint parent said though he sees the benefits of the bans, there are also some cons.

“Only because, these days, you never know what child is going to carry a firearm to school,” he said. “Let’s say a kid gets into it, gets their parent’s gun for whatever reason, brings the gun to school, causes a massacre, and that kid can’t get in touch with their parent. And that’s every parent’s worst dream, worst reality, for them to lose their child in school.”

He believes the school district should focus efforts to make the schools safer for all and find alternative ways to engage students.

“More metal detectors and more authoritative figures aside from just teachers and principals,” the parent said,

The cell phone and hoodie ban will go into effect next year when students return from winter break.

TV5 has reached out to Flint Community Schools for comment but has yet to hear back.

Below are more details regarding this new policy:

No Cell Phone Policy

The no cell phone policy is in place to reduce distractions and enhance the safety of the learning environment, FCS said, adding recording any event on school property, unless it has been approved by the administration, is subject to disciplinary action.

The guideline for this policy is no cell phones and other electronic devices are allowed on school property or school buses during the school day. FCS said the following devices are considered electronic devices:

MP3 players

Cameras

Tape/CD players

Video game devices

iPads

Notebooks (electronic)

Tablets

eBooks

Personal laptops

Laser pointers

Radios

Pagers

Beepers

Walkie-talkies (long/short range)

Portable CB radios

Portable short-wave radios

Portable police scanning devices

Earphone attachments, such as, but not limited to, earbuds, Bluetooth, and headphones

The following points are FCS’s enforcement measures:

First offense: Cell phones and other electronic devices will be confiscated; phones will be returned to a parent with a signature acknowledging understanding of policy.

Second offense: Cell phones and other electronic devices will be confiscated and returned at the end of the semester.

Third offense: Cell phones and other electronic devices will be confiscated and returned at the end of the school year.

No Hoodie Policy

According to FCS, the no hoodie policy is meant to ensure clear identification of students for safety purposes and prevent the concealment of potentially harmful items.

The following guidelines will be enforced by FCS:

Hoodies are not to be worn inside the school building or on the school buses.

Hoodies are not allowed in students’ lockers.

Appropriate headwear for religious or medical reasons is exempt but must be approved by the school administration.

The breaking of this policy is considered insubordination and enforcement measures will follow the established policies outlined in the Student Code of Conduct.

Special Exceptions

Special exceptions may be made at the discretion of building administrators to allow certain electronic devices for special projects and students with medical conditions requiring cell phones or other electronic devices, FCS said.

“Flint Community Schools is committed to ensuring a respectful, responsible, and safe educational environment. Adherence to this policy is expected from all scholars to maintain the integrity and security of our learning community,” the school district said.

FCS said the changes will be communicated to students, parents, and staff at the start of the policy at the start of the academic year and will be reinforced periodically. Additionally, the school district said the changes will be reviewed annually and adjustments could be made to ensure the policy’s effectiveness and alignment with the school’s mission.

