Friday, Dec. 15, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Friday morning, mid-Michigan! We are inching closer and closer to Christmas. If you are getting ready for the day and weekend ahead, here are five stories to know in the meantime.

1. Michigan State Police identified the man killed in a shooting Wednesday in Bridgeport Township as Deon William Watson. When officers tried to arrest him, he took out a gun and shot at them, according to police. A trooper and two U.S. Marshals shot back, killing the 51-year-old. A detective trooper was shot by Watson twice, once in his bulletproof vest and once in his abdomen. He is recovering at a hospital.

2. General Motors plans to lay off more than 1,300 employees. A notice sent to the state said the layoffs impact plants in Lansing and Lake Orion. It comes after the company reached a new labor contract with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. The automaker said it will offer impacted employees jobs elsewhere within the company. The layoffs will go into effect in the new year.

3. Nearly 94-percent of union nurses at McLaren Bay Region voting in favor of authorizing a strike Thursday because of staffing shortages and a decline in the quality of care. McLaren’s President and CEO said it’s committed to bargaining a new contract to provide security and stability. The union will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. in Bay City on the corner of Mulholland and 16th Street.

4. Tonight is the release party for the new Saginaw Spirit beer. Midland Brewing Company created a new beer inspired by Saginaw’s local hockey team. Fans got to weigh-in on Facebook on what it would be called and the brewing company landed on the “Spirit City Brew.” The blonde ale has images of the Dow Event Center and Downtown Saginaw on the label. You can try it for yourself for tonight’s Spirit game against the Sarnia Sting. The release party at the brewery taproom starts at 6:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m., Saginaw is away.

Join us tomorrow for the release of Spirit City Brew and watch the Saginaw Spirit take on the Sarnia Sting🏒! Go Spirit!... Posted by Midland Brewing Company on Thursday, December 14, 2023

5. In Genesee County, take a step back in time this holiday season with a visit to the historic Whaley House Museum. The recently-renovated home in Flint is open again to the public with plenty in store for Christmas. This month until Jan. 5, the entire house has been given a special holiday treatment by local florists Vogt’s, Mary’s Bouquet, and Gerych’s. Tours are held by appointment Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, we offer open tours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.