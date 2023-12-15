Game of the Week preview: Mt. Morris High School

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WNEM) – The next TV5 Game of the Week will take place on Friday featuring the boys’ teams from Chesaning and Mt. Morris.

The Mt. Morris Panthers have had a great start to the season with a perfect 5-0 record for the first time in over 15 years, helping lead the team this season is their first-year head coach Kendall Green.

He has made many goals for this Mt. Morris program and can check off one more with a win over Chesaning and staying atop the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.

Green believes his team has embodied the underdog mentality and believes they’re building to face any challenge this season.

“We fought, man, we jumped some teams and teams have fought back and we had to rally and fight through adversity and they didn’t fall apart, they didn’t start to clash with each other, they didn’t start to point fingers,” Green said. “They work together, and they worked themselves back into those victories and I love to see it.”

Brent Wofford III, a junior point guard, said the team is ready to prove themselves.

“Knowing that we are the underdogs in the league and that we got something to prove with a new coach, I think we are going to give it to them and give everyone the show they want,” he said.

TV5 will be live at Chesaning High School to continue Coverage of the Game of the Week.

