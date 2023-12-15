‘Horribly sad’: Family opens up after MSU shooting settlement agreement

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan State University has settled lawsuits with the families of the three students killed in February’s deadly shooting on campus.

Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser, and Arielle Anderson were all killed as a gunman went on a rampage on the East Lansing campus.

A press conference was held on Friday, Dec. 15, by one of the victim’s family.

“We are still trying to heal. It has been a very difficult 10 months, it literally was only 10 months a few days ago,” said Ted Verner, father of Alexandria Verner.

On Friday, MSU and Ted Verner reached a lawsuit settlement agreement for $5 million. Ted Verner said some of that money will be used for the AV24 Scholarship fund that was created to honor Alexandria Verner.

“We’re going to super fund her scholarship to make sure that anyone who comes out of the city of Clawson, if they apply and they are rewarded, they’re going to get the scholarship fund from the AV24 committee,” he said.

Ted Verner’s family is represented by attorney David Femminineo.

“MSU did the right thing. They stepped up, and they committed to supporting this family moving forward, so that the legacy of Alex Verner will never be forgotten and that she can act as a lightning rod for change to prevent this from ever happening to anyone again,” Femminineo said. “Not only on the campus of MSU, but anywhere in the state of Michigan ever again.”

Ted Vernor said part of making sure this doesn’t happen again is making sure those convicted of a gun crime serve out their full sentence behind bars.

Prior to the MSU shooting, the gunman, Anthony McRae, avoided a five-year prison term on a gun charge because of a plea deal.

“Guns don’t kill people, it’s people that pull the trigger on guns that kill people. And if you commit a crime with a gun you should be held accountable,” Ted Vernor said. “No more of this plea bargaining down. That’s why my daughter is not on this earth anymore.”

While Ted Vernor is glad to have a settlement in place, it doesn’t compare to the thought of seeing his daughter again.

“Horribly sad that she’s not here with us today. I would take her back in a minute instead of sit here in front of any of you,” he said.

The Vice Chair of the Michigan State Board of Trustees shared his thoughts on the settlement.

“While no amount of compensation can ever replace the loss of a life, we do hope this brings some closure, support, and relief to those families,” he said.

