‘Humbled and grateful’: Doctor hits milestone in cochlear implant procedures

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A surgeon in Bay City has hit the milestone of performing her 100th cochlear implant procedure of the year.

The milestone makes McLaren Bay Region surgeon Dr. Candice Colby-Scott and her audiologist colleague, Rachel LeBlanc, the most accomplished cochlear implant duo in the state.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to help so many people in our community hear their loved ones again,” Colby-Scott said. “Cochlear implants not only give patients their hearing back, but they also allow them to engage and participate in life again. Our team has built this center from the ground up, and it is now one of the busiest centers in Michigan serving patients from all over the state.”

A cochlear implant is a permanent device implanted into the inner ear to convert sound, received by the device’s microphone, into electrical impulses to stimulate the auditory nerve. This allows a person with severe hearing limitations in one or both ears to hear sound again.

The device is activated during a post-operative visit two to three weeks after the procedure, then the patient works with an audiologist to train and interpret the signals received by the brain from the implant. This training is essentially helping the patient to relearn and interpret sounds.

“This device and these procedures truly are a second chance at hearing for our patients,” Colby-Scott said. “To more easily and efficiently communicate with those around them is truly inspiring to see, and Rachel and I are incredibly humbled and grateful to be part of their journey.”

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.