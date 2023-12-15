Local brewing company releases new beer honoring Saginaw

By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Brewing Company is releasing a new beer on Friday, Dec. 15.

The company created a new beer inspired by the Saginaw Spirit.

Fans weighed in on Facebook and the company decided to name the beer the Spirit City Brew.

The blonde ale has images of the Dow Event Center and downtown Saginaw on the label.

“When you look at the can when you buy a can of it, you’ll see different landmarks throughout Saginaw. You’ll see the old Jack Rabbit bean, you’ll see the Stable, you’ll see the Temple. Just to name a few. Like I said, it encompasses the entire spirit of the city. We want it to be more about the hockey team, we want it to be about the city so everyone in town can enjoy a good bear,” said Gunnar Bouvy, director of marketing and sales for the Saginaw Spirit.

Evan Westervelt, sales and marketing manager for the Midland Brewing Company, said he is excited for the new brew.

“I’m excited to get to a couple of games and be able to drink Spirit City Brew there at the Dow Event Center,” Westervelt said.

Fans can try the beer for themselves at Midland Brewing Company. The release party will show Friday night’s game against the Sarnia Sting. The party kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with the game starting at 7 p.m.

