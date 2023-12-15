MSU announces settlements with families of the 3 victims who died in campus shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Board of Trustees has approved settlements with the three families who lost loved ones in the mass shooting that took place in February.

On Friday, MSU said in a board meeting that they approved settlements with the families of Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner, and Arielle Anderson, who all died during the shooting at MSU.

“While no amount of compensation can ever replace the loss of a life, we do hope this brings some closure, support, and relief to those families,” said Vice Chair Dan Kelly. “The university gives its deepest condolences to each of the three families and we are committed to ensuring the memory of their child is not forgotten in the Spartan community.”

Kelly later said the university remains committed to enhancing safety on campus and providing mental health support to the community.

It is unknown what the details of the settlements are as of Friday.

News 10 will update this story when we find additional information.

