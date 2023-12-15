Nessel warns residents about drop-shipping scams

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning residents to use caution when using drop-shipping, a business model that has recently garnered attention.

Drop-shipping is when a company signs an agreement with a third party that ships the goods to the customer. The drop-shipper keeps the difference between the retail and the wholesale price.

The Attorney General’s Office said the worst operators in this space use a website to lure customers into buying something they could get cheaper from the source.

“It’s important for Michiganders to be extra careful when shopping online,” Nessel said. “In one’s eagerness to purchase a gift or other necessities this holiday season, consumers run the risk of falling into a scheme that will cost more money than it should. Drop-shippers may attempt to lure in customers with flashy websites and products that appear to be on sale, but consumers must be cautious that the websites they are visiting are legitimately run operations.”

Nessel encourages shoppers to follow these tips:

  • Research the product and the seller.
  • Do an online image search of the product that the seller has posted to see where the product is coming from, how much it really costs, and who else is selling the product.
  • Compare prices for the same or similar products from other sellers.

If you believe you have been defrauded by a drop-shipper, file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office.

