New candidate announces run for Kildee’s seat

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A new candidate is throwing his hat into the ring to try to win the seat in Congress being vacated by Rep. Dan Kildee.

Fenton native and Flint resident Dan Moilanen made an announcement to run as a Democrat in the 8th District.

Dan Moilanen (Team Moilanen)

He serves as executive director at Michigan Association of Conservation Districts and as chair of Genesee Conservation District’s Board of Directors.

He is joining State Board of Education President Pamela Pugh in the campaign for the Democratic Primary in August.

The two Republican candidates who have announced a run include Paul Junge -- who ran against Kildee in 2022 -- and Dr. Martin Blank.

