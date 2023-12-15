New videoboard, sound system being constructed at Comerica Park for 2024

(Ilitch Companies)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The home of the Detroit Tigers is getting a makeover ahead of the 2024 baseball season.

A brand new video board is set to be installed at Comerica Park which when it is implemented, will be the second largest in Major League Baseball. The Detroit Tigers said the screen will measure 15,688 square feet.

The audio system will also be enhanced with new speakers allowing for a better audio experience throughout the stadium.

Daktronics, which designed the original scoreboard at Comerica Park, will be the manufacturer of the new video board. The project started on Dec. 14 and is set to be built throughout the winter until the Tigers play again on April 5, 2024.

In addition to the video board and speakers, new televisions will be placed throughout the park with advanced signal quality and additional channels.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eligible Michiganders to receive Working Families Tax Credit checks in early 2024
Police scene in Bridgeport Township
MSP: Trooper shot, suspect killed in Bridgeport Twp. shooting
The missing person has been found safe.
Missing 13-year-old girl found safe
Independence Bridge in Bay City
Closure planned for Independence Bridge in Bay City
Closed
Genesee Co. meat market announces closure

Latest News

Trooper 3 helps locate lost hunter
Trooper 3 locates lost hunter
A surgeon in Bay City has hit the milestone of performing her 100th cochlear implant procedure...
‘Humbled and grateful’: Doctor hits milestone in cochlear implant procedures
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Dec. 15
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Nessel warns residents about drop-shipping scams
MSU Board of Trustees announces completion of investigation involving Mel Tucker