New videoboard, sound system being constructed at Comerica Park for 2024

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The home of the Detroit Tigers is getting a makeover ahead of the 2024 baseball season.

A brand new video board is set to be installed at Comerica Park which when it is implemented, will be the second largest in Major League Baseball. The Detroit Tigers said the screen will measure 15,688 square feet.

The audio system will also be enhanced with new speakers allowing for a better audio experience throughout the stadium.

Daktronics, which designed the original scoreboard at Comerica Park, will be the manufacturer of the new video board. The project started on Dec. 14 and is set to be built throughout the winter until the Tigers play again on April 5, 2024.

In addition to the video board and speakers, new televisions will be placed throughout the park with advanced signal quality and additional channels.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.