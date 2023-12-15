Sewage leak in ceiling closes down Genesee Co. courtroom

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A leak in the ceiling caused a Genesee County judge to have to halt court proceedings for the day after puddles of liquid began falling in the middle of a hearing.

“They’ve indicated that this courtroom should not be reopened until it is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. This is a public safety problem,” said Judge Herman Marable with Genesee County’s 67th District Court.

Court is not in session in Marable’s courtroom.

“Well, we were doing landlord-tenant cases and I heard some kind of noise coming from the ceiling,” Marable recounted.

It turned out to be a stinky situation.

It was Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 13 when Marable noticed the leak at the McCree Building in downtown Flint.

When maintenance came to identify where the spill was coming from, they discovered a clogged sewer line – causing raw sewage to drip into the courtroom.

“This isn’t the first time this happened in the building. This building has had problems in that regard. It’s an old building,” said Chief Judge Christopher Odette.

Odette said so much water leaked into the room that the smell from the sewer water was suffocating.

“You could smell it in the hallways. We’re contained in the courtroom and you gotta go out two doors,” he said. “So, yeah, the smell was out there.”

The Genesee County Health Department collected samples from the leak.

This comes nearly a month after the Genesee County Board of Commissioners announced it would be closing six 67th District Court locations in the county, resulting in the State Court of Appeals issuing a temporary restraining order bringing the closures to a halt.

“The county owns the building. As a judge from the city of Flint, city of Flint taxpayers are paying the county rent for this building,” Marable said.

As for now, all of Marable’s proceedings have been moved to an empty courtroom for the time being.

“I would think they’ll have to replace some tile and it was also coming through the light fixture, so I don’t know what electrical issues might be associated with it,” Odette said.

At this time, no other room in the building has been affected.

