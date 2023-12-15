Sister Survivors of Larry Nassar sexual assault case react to documents being released to AG’s Office

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A group of sister survivors of Larry Nassar came to campus today in protest of what they called the board’s previous unwillingness to release documents related to the Nassar scandal. The meeting was supposed to be in-person. Some of the sister survivors said that was changed a week ago, with no explanation as to why.

“This meeting got moved virtual. We’ve had everything, every bump in the road to get to this morning,” said Melissa Hudecz, one of the sister survivors.

On Friday, the Michigan State University Board of Trustees held a meeting voting unanimously to release thousands of redacted documents to the Attorney General’s Office related to the Larry Nassar case. Survivors called the vote shocking.

Angelika Martinez-McGhee, another sister survivor, said “I think we’re all relieved.”

“Just based on some past meetings and past things that some of the board members have said, it was very kind of obvious that it might not be unanimous so I wonder what changed and what happened to make those votes change. But, I mean, obviously, I’m glad they did,” said Elizabeth Maurer, a sister survivor.

The sister survivors called the redaction a concern but said releasing the documents is a step in the right direction.

“We’re hoping it’s things that need to be redacted, like of survivors names, one example that we’ve talked about,” said Maurer.

Supporters chanted “vote yes now” as they walked from the Hannah Administration building where the Board of Trustee’s office is located to the Student Services building where the meeting was held.

Martinez-McGhee said the big question now is “are they all going to still say yes going forward?”

Although the meeting was virtual, board members like Rema Vassar and Dennis Denno showed up in-person to support students, survivors, and parents.

“Thank you to Doctor Rema Vassar and to Dennis Denno for showing up today,” said Hudecz.

The sister survivors said they didn’t know the vote would be on today’s agenda until after 6am on Friday. They said some were already on their way to East Lansing when they heard the news.

