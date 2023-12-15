Spirit defeat Firebirds to clinch fifth Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup

Saginaw, Mich. – The Saginaw Spirit (18-9-0-1) defeated the Flint Firebirds (13-14-2-1) by a score of 5-3 on Thursday, December 14th, at the Dow Event Center. The Spirit claimed the 2023-24 Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup with the win, as the season series goes to 5-1 Spirit. Andrew Oke started in net for the Spirit and made 20 saves on 24 shots while Nathan Day started for the Firebirds and made 23 saves on 28 shots on goal.

The first period got off to a slow start, but Saginaw was the first to get on the board. Rookie Aiden Young passed the puck up ice to Liam Storch in the neutral zone who then attempted to go on a break away. With two Flint defenders all over him, Storch passed the puck to PJ Forgione who instantly rifled a shot toward the goal from the right hash marks. The puck sailed just over Nathan Day’s blocker to give the Spirit a 1-0 lead over the Firebirds eight minutes into the game.

With 2:45 left in the first period, the Spirit were able to strike again. Alex Christopoulos intercepted a Firebird pass and instantly broke up ice. With no one around, Christopoulos fired a long shot just outside the left faceoff circle. The puck blazed past Nathan Day’s head to give Saginaw a 2-0 lead over Flint.

The first period ended with Saginaw leading Flint 2-0 as well as outshooting the Firebirds 9-5.

PJ Forgione was sent to the penalty box for high sticking just 1:30 minutes into the second period. This gave Flint a 4v3 power play opportunity that they soon took advantage of. After the Firebirds won the initial face-off, Marko Stojkov, Kaden Pitre, and Jimmy Lombardi went back and forth with the puck with Stojkov finally taking a shot 10 feet from the blue line. The puck bounced off the crossbar and into the net to cut Flint’s deficit to 2-1.

The Firebirds were soon able to tie the game with 17:49 left in the second period. After receiving a pass from his brother Kaden, Coulson Pitre then found Matthew Jenken. Jenken didn’t have the puck for long as he’d take a shot on goal from the outer hash marks of the left circle. The puck slipped between Andrew Oke’s legs, into the net to tie the game, 2-2.

With 5:25 remaining in the second period, the Flint Firebirds broke the tie. Matthew Jenken made a board pass to Marko Stojkov who then passed across ice to Jeremy Martin. Martin then immediately took a shot just 5 feet to Andrew Oke’s left, through his pads and into the net. This goal gave Flint a 3-2 lead over Saginaw, their first of the night.

The second period ended with Flint Leading Saginaw 3-2. However, the Spirit continued to outshoot the Firebirds 15-14 (6-9 in the second period).

With 3:53 left in the game the Saginaw Spirit were able to tie it up 3-3. After receiving a pass from Joey Willis, Dean Loukus took the puck along the left wing boards, skating past two Firebird defenders. Loukes then cut to his right, toward Flint’s goal, and taking a shot just a few feet away from Nathan Day. The puck flew past Day’s headto tie the game at three a piece.

Just 52 seconds later, Saginaw broke the tie and regained the lead. Hunter Haight passed up to Michael Misa roaring into the offensive zone. With three defenders to beat, Misa dumped the puck behind him to Calem Mangone who skated the rest of the way up, firing toward the goal just inside the right faceoff circle. The puck flew just above Nathan Day’s blocker to make the score now 4-3 in favor of Saginaw.

Hunter Haight sealed the deal with an unassisted empty net goal in the game’s final seconds. This goal gave Saginaw a 5-3 victory over Flint with the Spirit also outshooting the Firebirds, 28-24 (10-13 in the third period).

Next, the Spirit will take on the Sarnia Sting in at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena Friday, December 15th. Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.

