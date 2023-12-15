A Victorian Christmas at the Whaley Historic House Museum

It’s been a long journey, but the historic Whaley House in Flint is once again open to the public.
By Lauren Piesko
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a long journey, but the historic Whaley House in Flint is once again open to the public.

Following a house fire in 2015, an extensive renovation process, and a long pause in visitation due to the pandemic, the site has undergone many challenges in recent years. Ongoing grants and public support are the only things that keep the museum open and running.

This December marks the first time in years that the home is open for the holiday season.

Year-round tours are the first and third Saturdays of every month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tours can be made by appointment on Tuesdays through Fridays.

With monthly tea parties and Victorian games and activities for all ages, there’s plenty of events to enjoy and history to learn about inside the house.

On Friday, Dec. 15, TV5 Wake-Up’s Lauren Piesko spent the morning touring the historic home that’s long-served as a landmark in Flint.

Read next:
Local brewing company releases new beer honoring Saginaw
The Saginaw Spirit is partnering with the Midland Brewing Company for a new brew.
GM announces layoff plans for 1,300+ employees
FILE - The General Motors logo is seen, Jan. 27, 2020, in Hamtramck, Mich. On Tuesday, Oct....
Friday, Dec. 15, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Happy Wednesday to those who are waking up early with WNEMTV5 Wake-Up! Here are our “5 things...
Spirit defeat Firebirds to clinch fifth Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup
The Saginaw Spirit (18-9-0-1) defeated the Flint Firebirds (13-14-2-1) by a score of 5-3 on...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eligible Michiganders to receive Working Families Tax Credit checks in early 2024
Police scene in Bridgeport Township
MSP: Trooper shot, suspect killed in Bridgeport Twp. shooting
The missing person has been found safe.
Missing 13-year-old girl found safe
Independence Bridge in Bay City
Closure planned for Independence Bridge in Bay City
Closed
Genesee Co. meat market announces closure

Latest News

MSU Board of Trustees announces completion of investigation involving Mel Tucker
MSU announces settlements with families of the 3 victims who died in campus shooting
It’s been a long journey, but the historic Whaley House in Flint is once again open to the...
It’s a Victorian Christmas at the Whaley House Museum
MSU Board of Trustees votes to release Nassar documents to AG’s Office