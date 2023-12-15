A Victorian Christmas at the Whaley Historic House Museum

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a long journey, but the historic Whaley House in Flint is once again open to the public.

Following a house fire in 2015, an extensive renovation process, and a long pause in visitation due to the pandemic, the site has undergone many challenges in recent years. Ongoing grants and public support are the only things that keep the museum open and running.

This December marks the first time in years that the home is open for the holiday season.

Year-round tours are the first and third Saturdays of every month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tours can be made by appointment on Tuesdays through Fridays.

With monthly tea parties and Victorian games and activities for all ages, there’s plenty of events to enjoy and history to learn about inside the house.

On Friday, Dec. 15, TV5 Wake-Up’s Lauren Piesko spent the morning touring the historic home that’s long-served as a landmark in Flint.

