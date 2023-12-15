As the weekend arrives unsettled weather nears

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Being so early in the winter season it is hard to think spring has sprung, but more that fall is trying to hold on. These thoughts are spurred by the 50s that appeared on the temperature map today. Plus, it was great to be outside in the mild conditions with sunshine for much of the day. Just a few afternoon clouds rolled in, but dry weather made it nice to go for a walk on the trail today.

This Evening/Tonight - For the rest of the evening, the clouds will continue to move back in and fill the skies. That will provide a bit of a blanket to keep low temperatures mild.

Lows tonight will be mild for mid-December in the mid 30s. (WNEM)

With the cloud overhead, the heat gained today near the ground won’t be able to escape off to space so easily. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s. Wind will be out of the southwest at 5-10mph. Dry weather will remain overnight.

Saturday - Getting settled into the weekend a system starts to approach from the west. This system is weaker and connected to the the atmospheric flow further north. The system extends off the main flow creating it’s own wave. Overall, we will just see rain chance from this system, but they will be isolated here in mid-Michigan. Most will have dry weather on Saturday with a small 10% of showers. Cloudy skies will be the name of the game for the entire day. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5-15mph and gusting around 20mph during the day. 50s will try to rebound in the forecast, but it will take more work over the weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Weekend won't be nearly as nice as what we experienced lately, but Saturday is mainly dry and Sunday is still in the 40s. (WNEM)

Sunday - As the Saturday system pushes eastward, another system from the south will move along the east coast. These two storms will merge together as they push east. Still, we will experience the back side of the storm. That will cause a few showers to be possible Sunday, but the whole day won’t be a wash out as the majority of the rain will fall before sunrise.

Hour-By-Hour forecast showing much of Sunday's rain will happen before sunrise. (WNEM)

Any daylight hours rain chances will be small. Plan on mostly cloudy skies to be constant. Highs will be in the 40s which is still mild for December standards. Winds will be out of the south southeast around 5-15mph.

Hour-By-Hour showing low rain chance for Sunday afternoon. (WNEM)

Looking Ahead - Getting back into the swing of things on Monday, the weather will not be as friendly. With the storm moving through the east coast, the winds will be the headline as those will be moving fast. Cold air will be pulled into our region behind the Atlantic storm. Plan on wind gusts at or over 25mph coming from the northwest. With the cold air going over the open waters of the Great Lakes, lake effect snow showers will be scattered on radar through the day on Monday. With the mild conditions and sunshine lately, and the low amount of lake effect, the snow showers won’t add up to all that much. It will mainly be a blowing, snowflake falling December day.

Monday Forecast has two system merging and leaving us on the backside with snow showers coming off of the open Great Lakes. (WNEM)

