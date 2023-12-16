NB I-475 open again following crash in Genesee Co.

By Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound I-475 after the Bristol Road exit has been reopened after it was closed due to a crash.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the crash was reported at 12:12 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 16. It occurred on northbound I-475 after Exit 4 (Bristol Road.)

The crash blocked all lanes, MDOT said, but was reopened later Saturday afternoon.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more about this crash.

