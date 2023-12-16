McLaren Bay Region RNs vote to authorize strike

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Almost all of the 400 McLaren Bay Region registered nurses (RNs) have voted to authorize a strike, escalating their Safe Staffing campaign that kicked off in September.

“After months of bargaining, McLaren has failed to acknowledge our concerns surrounding safety, and the need for higher quality patient care,” said RN Laken Gray.

Gray spoke about why 94 percent of RNs represented by the Service Employees International Union Healthcare voted to authorize a strike against McLaren Bay Region.

“We did not want it to come down to this point, but we have been forced to take action because McLaren won’t acknowledge the staffing crisis in our hospital,” Gray said.

She said a strike is not a foregone conclusion as both sides continue to negotiate. She told TV5 this is an escalation of their safe staffing campaign that kicked off in September.

Other RNs spoke about times they claim management at McLaren Bay Region knew they were short on nurses for a particular shift and did nothing to address it.

“That day, we had 17 patients at our worst time, with four of them being patients holding for the intensive care unit,” said RN Steven Knopp. “We were an hour behind on checking in patients walking through our front doors. I felt helpless, anxious, and unable to help patients fast enough.”

RN Drew Good said McLaren Bay Region is not just ignoring problems.

“Not only are they ignoring problems, but they are threatening retaliation against those who speak up on behalf of their patients. We cannot make our hospital an attractive place to work when we force our staff to endure the consequences and poor decisions made by the administration,” Good said.

For its part, McLaren said that continued dialogue will resolve key issues without the need for a strike and create a situation that could potentially pull caregivers from the bedside.

McLaren said they are committed to bargaining a new contract that provides security and stability for their nurses and is fair to the community hospital.

Gray told TV5 what would happen if her union decides to strike.

“If it did come down to a strike, we give McLaren a 10-day notice, and they have to come out with a care plan to be able to provide the patient care in the event that we were to have to strike,” she explained.

McLaren Bay Region RNs said there are eight more negotiating sessions scheduled with the hospital before their contract expires on Jan. 31.

McLaren Bay Region Chief Nursing Officer Stacey Klump provided TV5 with the following statement:

After several bargaining sessions, and more scheduled in the coming weeks, we look forward to continuing our dialogue with the union to address our nurses’ concerns, specifically the key issues surrounding wages and staffing. Negotiations are progressing but moving slower than McLaren Bay Region leadership would like considering that expiration is at the end of January. We have a fierce urgency to resolve these issues with mutual agreement with the nurses; and we are especially eager to hear their response to the staffing and wage proposals we shared with them almost two months ago, on Oct. 30. Holding responses does not address issues when negotiating. We have acknowledged nurses’ concerns and recognized staffing challenges at McLaren Bay Region, which are similar to most hospital across the nation. We have worked hard both daily and at the bargaining table to bring comprehensive solutions to ensure we have quality care and meet our contractual staffing ratios, which are with national benchmark standards. We expect and encourage nurses and our leaders to be patient advocates. We work with nurses to bring solutions to staffing and patient care needs daily, and we recognize those nurses who are excellent care providers and advocates with accolades and awards, such as the Daisy Award or Shining Star award. We hope the union will start to share our urgency to reach a quality contract that addresses those concerns prior to expiration. Their response is vital in continuing the process that will allow both of our parties to reach an agreeable solution and keep caregivers at patients’ bedsides, a goal we believe is achievable.

