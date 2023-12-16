Midland selects Police Officer, Firefighter of the Year

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland has selected its Police Officer and Firefighter of the Year award winners for 2023.

Midland Police Department (MPD) Det. Lucas Huss has been honored as the Police Officer of the Year and Midland Fire Truck Operator (FTO) Max Kopplin has been honored as the Firefighter of the Year.

Midland's 2023 Police Officer and Firefighter of the Year (City of Midland)

Huss is a 10-year veteran of the MPD, he joined in 2023 as a road patrol officer. The city said Huss was promoted to detective and has worked tirelessly on behalf of victims to solve numerous major crimes with compassion and thoroughness. He has collaborated with the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit to perform critical digital data collections/extractions which have helped to resolve several cases for MPD and neighboring agencies.

He received the first “Champion for Children” Award from Safe and Sound Child Advocacy Center for his dedicated investigations of crimes against children in April 2022. Several detectives, along with Huss, were awarded a department unit citation for their work on a homicide investigation in March 2022.

FTO Kopplin started his career with the Midland Fire Department (MFD) in 2013 and serves at Fire Station 1 as a fire truck operator and acting lieutenant when needed. Kopplin oversees MFD’s social media channels, where he combines his passion for gaining and sharing knowledge with his unique sense of humor to educate the public about fire safety and department activities.

He is also deeply involved in community service, as he serves as chair of the Midland Firefighters Youth Foundation, organizes the annual MFFYF Charity Ball, and leads the department’s participation in fundraising events to benefit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. The city said his efforts with both organizations have led to a significant increase in participation and awareness.

Kopplin’s peers nominated him for the annual award for dedicated work ethic, positive attitude, and continual pursuit of new ideas and technology to benefit the department.

Huss and Kopplin were honored at a ceremony at the Midland Country Club in October and will be recognized at the Midland City Council meeting on Monday, Dec. 18.

