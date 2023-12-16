Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Match days

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – On Friday, Dec. 15, volunteers kicked off Red Kettle Match Days in Genesee County at Kroger in Grand Blanc.

The Flint Independent Automobile Dealers Association will match all donations at Kroger Red Kettle locations and the Jennings Memorial Foundation will match all participating Walmart stores.

The funds raised will help Genesee County families throughout 2024.

“I think it’s amazing,” said Santa Claus. “I’m here to support the Salvation Army, Kroger, and the community spread goodwill, joy and goodwill into the community so the ones that can help people can help the people who can’t help themselves.”

The Salvation Army hopes to raise $635,000 during this year’s campaign.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.