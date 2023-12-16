Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Match days

On Friday, Dec. 15, volunteers kicked off Red Kettle Match Days in Genesee County at Kroger in Grand Blanc.
By WNEM Digital and Hannah Mose
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
The Flint Independent Automobile Dealers Association will match all donations at Kroger Red Kettle locations and the Jennings Memorial Foundation will match all participating Walmart stores.

The Flint Independent Automobile Dealers Association will match all donations at Kroger Red Kettle locations and the Jennings Memorial Foundation will match all participating Walmart stores.

The funds raised will help Genesee County families throughout 2024.

“I think it’s amazing,” said Santa Claus. “I’m here to support the Salvation Army, Kroger, and the community spread goodwill, joy and goodwill into the community so the ones that can help people can help the people who can’t help themselves.”

The Salvation Army hopes to raise $635,000 during this year’s campaign.

