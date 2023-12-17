5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – Arizona authorities said five children died after a fire broke out at a home Saturday evening.

Bullhead City officials said the fire was called in around 5 p.m. at a home located close to the Colorado River.

Officials said the five children were ages 13, 11, 5, 4 and 2 years old.

A police spokesperson said no adults were in the home at the time of the fire.

An investigation into the fire is underway, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Nessel warns residents about drop-shipping scams
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
There is a traffic alert.
NB I-475 open again following crash in Genesee Co.
Mayim Bialik arrives at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the...
Mayim Bialik not returning as co-host of syndicated ‘Jeopardy!’
FILE - The new Quaker Oats sign is seen in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Quaker...
Quaker Oats recalls granola products over concerns of salmonella contamination

Latest News

Multiple people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in a...
Multiple people sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries after rollover crash in Colorado Springs parking lot
A late-year storm has unleashed heavy rain and gusty winds as it barrels up the East Coast.
Storm drenches Florida and South Carolina while heading up East Coast
A massive storm is expected to bring wind gusts and heavy rain across Florida affecting...
Storm preps: Massive storm system threatening millions
A late-year storm has unleashed heavy rain and gusty winds as it barrels up the East Coast.
Powerful storm slams East Coast bringing floods and winds