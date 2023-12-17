Dreary and warm Sunday followed by cold, wind, & snow showers Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures today remain well above normal with middle and upper 40s once again expected this afternoon. Winds will at times gust up to 15-20 mph from the south-southeast. Expect your Sunday to remain pretty “blah”, as some might say due to continued light drizzle and overcast skies through the day. A few passing light showers will be possible as well.

MONDAY

Following warm conditions Sunday, we see a much different forecast in place for your Monday as winds turn to the northwest. These gusty northwest winds filter much cooler air into Mid-Michigan all day long. Our high temperature Monday will likely occur right at 12:01am Monday morning as we will be falling through the remainder of the day with no warm up during the afternoon. Those high temperatures likely start in the upper 30s.

By midday tomorrow temperatures are likely to have fallen to right above freezing, and by the evening hours most folks will be below freezing as we head for the lower 20s overnight. Of course we also must factor in the gusty winds. Expect winds to gust between 20-30 mph during the morning, picking up to 30-40 mph during the late morning, all afternoon, and for much of the evening. As such, combined with falling lower 30s, wind chills fall through the middle and lower 20s through the day. Expect a few readings in the upper teens during the afternoon.

We will also see some lake effect snow showers during the day tomorrow, starting in the morning and lasting until the late evening. Right now accumulations are not expected to be very high, with generally less than an inch expected. Our typical lake effect zones (Clare County, Roscommon County) could see locally higher accumulations, as should the tip of the thumb. Winds will turn north-northwesterly for a time late Monday allowing lake effect bands off of Huron to clip the Thumb leading to locally higher accumulations of 1-2″.

