FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in place for the Thumb tomorrow; poor evening travel is expected.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The First Alert Weather Team has declared tomorrow, Monday December 18th, a First Alert Weather Day for Mid-Michigan’s Thumb.

The First Alert Weather Team has declared tomorrow a First Alert Weather Day for Mid-Michigan’s Thumb. (WNEM)

WHEN:

Monday, Dec. 18th, particularly between 4pm-11pm.

WHERE:

*Only* in the Thumb, particularly Huron and northern Sanilac Counties.

WHY:

Moderate lake effect snow bands off of Lake Huron paired with strong north-northwest winds of 30-40 mph should create hazardous evening commutes for localized areas of the Thumb. Some wind gusts may even reach up to or over 45 mph.

Much like the Christmas Blizzard of 2022, accumulations are not our main focus here, it will be primarily the moderate snowfall rates and wind resulting in whiteout conditions, especially around sundown. These impacts are only expected in and around the Thumb where lake effect snow bands will be present for much of the late afternoon and evening.

Accumulations will likely only reach 1-2″ in narrow corridors where lake effect bands set up. Most of this accumulation will take place on elevated surfaces.

Here is an example of tomorrow afternoon/evening’s wind, visibility and snowfall accumulation forecast:

The First Alert Weather Team has declared tomorrow a First Alert Weather Day for Mid-Michigan’s Thumb. (WNEM)

The First Alert Weather Team has declared tomorrow a First Alert Weather Day for Mid-Michigan’s Thumb. (WNEM)

The First Alert Weather Team has declared tomorrow a First Alert Weather Day for Mid-Michigan’s Thumb. (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.