Lazary’s 155th win puts him first in Spirit coaching history

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - With a 4-3 win against the Sudbury Wolves Saturday night, Chris Lazary became the winningest coach in Saginaw Spirit history at 155 victories. The win pushes him past former coach Todd Watson, whom he tied at 154 with an overtime win in Sarnia on December 15th.

“As an organization, we’re extremely proud of Chris for achieving this record,” said Spirit GM Dave Drinkill. “It feels like yesterday I was calling him after his first win in North Bay, and here we are a few years later with him setting a team record.”

Lazary’s 155th win comes in his 274th game as Saginaw’s head coach, 28 fewer games than it took the previous win record to be set.

“On behalf of Dick Garber, our entire franchise is so happy for Laz,” said Spirit President and Managing Partner Craig Goslin. “His daily dedication and commitment to doing things the right way have earned him this milestone. He’s earned the right to be considered one of the best coaches in the CHL, and his best days are ahead of him.”

After two seasons as an associate coach, Lazary was named head coach of the Spirit on November 18th, 2018. His first win came in his head coaching debut four nights later, as an overtime winner from Bode Wilde got Saginaw the extra point in North Bay on November 22nd.

That season, he would lead the Spirit to a West Division title and the team’s first appearance in the Western Conference Final.

“His work ethic, drive, and desire to be the best are unmatched,” continued Drinkill. “He puts everything he has into our players each day, and I couldn’t be happier for him.”

Prior to his time with the Spirit, Lazary broke into the OHL as an assistant coach with the Sarnia Sting from 2014-2016. Before that, he was the head coach of the GOJHL’s Waterloo Siskins.

“It’s emotional for sure,” said Lazary. “I still remember being 22 years old dropping out of university, renting a room in Guelph to be the assistant coach of a Jr. B team, and sleeping on the carpet. I can remember those days just dreaming of being in this league, but to lead a team in wins is humbling. I’m thankful to the ownership group, management, scouts, staff, and particularly the players.”

Lazary is currently in his fifth season as Saginaw’s head coach. Along with Spirit GM Dave Drinkill, he signed a three-year contract extension this fall that will take effect next year.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.