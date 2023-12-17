Michigan State dominates #6 Baylor at Little Caesars Arena

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State met up with undefeated and #6 Baylor at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Spartans led from start to finish in MSU’s best game they’ve played this season. Particularly, the first half.

At the break, Michigan State led 45-17. Tyson Walker outscored Baylor in the first half by himself with 18 points. He ended the game with 25.

The Spartans played excellent defense and got out in transition.

A.J. Hoggard added 14 points while Tre Holloman tallied 11 points off the bench.

As a team, MSU had 15 steals and forced 21 turnovers.

The Spartans would defeat Baylor 88-64.

Michigan State will look to keep the momentum going when they host Oakland on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.