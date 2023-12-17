Police: 41-year-old business owner fatally struck after getting out of car at accident scene

Officials said the woman, identified as Cassandra Fear, was pronounced dead at the scene. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Noelle Haynes, Michelle Nicks , Julia Bingel and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 41-year-old woman in Ohio died Saturday evening after she was hit by a car at the scene of an accident.

The Cleveland Police Department said the woman was driving when she hit a parked car on W. 130th Street around 9 p.m. in Cleveland’s Jefferson neighborhood.

After that accident, the woman stepped outside her vehicle when she was hit by another car.

Officials said the woman, identified as Cassandra Fear, was pronounced dead at the scene.

WOIO reports Fear owned Fear’s Confections and was interviewed in April 2020 for a story about candy stores preparing for Easter during a pandemic.

Fear’s Confections closed in March after 13 years in business.

Police said the deadly accident remains under investigation and there are no arrests at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Nessel warns residents about drop-shipping scams
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
There is a traffic alert.
NB I-475 open again following crash in Genesee Co.
Mayim Bialik arrives at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the...
Mayim Bialik not returning as co-host of syndicated ‘Jeopardy!’
FILE - The new Quaker Oats sign is seen in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Quaker...
Quaker Oats recalls granola products over concerns of salmonella contamination

Latest News

Multiple people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in a...
Multiple people sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries after rollover crash in Colorado Springs parking lot
A late-year storm has unleashed heavy rain and gusty winds as it barrels up the East Coast.
Storm drenches Florida and South Carolina while heading up East Coast
A massive storm is expected to bring wind gusts and heavy rain across Florida affecting...
Storm preps: Massive storm system threatening millions
A late-year storm has unleashed heavy rain and gusty winds as it barrels up the East Coast.
Powerful storm slams East Coast bringing floods and winds
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say