AG Dana Nessel lists tips to protect consumers from sudden business closures

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel shared tips to help people protect themselves if a business closes before delivering their services.

The AG recommended people follow these steps in case a business closes before they give out their goods and services.

- Limit your financial losses

“If a purchase was made with a credit card, contact the credit card company to dispute the charge. Request that any related charges be removed from the bill. Information on how to dispute a charge can be found in your monthly statement.

If payment was made by check, contact the bank and ask for a stop payment on the check-in question.

If long-term financing was arranged, contact the finance company. Dispute any payment for the goods or services that were not delivered.

If arrangements for automatic payments were made, contact that financial institution, and ask them to stop all future withdrawals from your bank account.

If an insurance plan was used for a personalized medical device, notify the insurance company.”

- Protect your privacy

“Medical offices that close suddenly are subject to various state and federal laws, rules, and regulations. Those laws require healthcare providers and their associates to safeguard medical records. If you are a patient and your medical office suddenly closes, contact the office. Ask about the status of your records. You have the right to receive your medical records or request that they be sent to another provider.

If you cannot reach a live person, contact the Attorney General’s office. We will work with the company and the appropriate state licensing entity. We will facilitate the return of your medical records so you can obtain care from another provider.

If you are the owner of a small business that closes, be sure to speak with a private attorney. Your attorney can advise you on the steps you must take to safeguard customer records. Failing to do so may result in state or federal law enforcement actions.”

- File a complaint

“Gather receipts, invoices, or bills that show what goods or services were ordered. These items show what you paid and when delivery was promised.

Document all transactions. Keep any phone records and notes. These records show which company employees you spoke with and when.

Try to contact the company’s headquarters or customer service line.

Use the company’s website to lodge a formal complaint with the company.

If a business is out of state, also file a complaint with that state’s Attorney General.

Finally, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team at 877-765-8388 or file an online Consumer Complaint .”

