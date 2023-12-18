Defense bill would fund PFAS cleanup and more

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A $886 billion national defense bill is expected to be signed by President Joe Biden after the House and Senate approved it last week.

It authorizes the biggest pay raise for troops in more than two decades.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) authorizes $28 billion, or about three percent, more than the previous fiscal year. It passed the House by a bipartisan vote of 310 to 118 and in the Senate with a vote of 87 to 13.

The bill also has money for projects impacting Michigan. The bill would hold the Department of Defense accountable for PFAS contamination, ensuring it reports to Congress. It also extends a public health study on PFAS exposure.

“This bill is an important step forward—it secures a well-earned pay raise for our service members and provides funding to improve Michigan military facilities. I am disappointed, however, that increased funding for F-15EX procurement is not included. I will continue to advocate for this in the FY24 defense appropriations bill, and continue to pursue all possible opportunities for Selfridge Air National Guard Base,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

PFAS sites identified in mid-Michigan include the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda, the old Buick City in Flint and the old Roosevelt Refinery in Mt. Pleasant.

It sets aside more than $74 million for the Army’s Detroit Arsenal facility and $24 million for the Battle Creek Naval and Marine Corps Reserve Center.

