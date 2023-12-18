Doctor gives tips on staying healthy during the holidays

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is urging people to get vaccinated this holiday season.

The CDC said low vaccination rates coupled with the increase of COVID-19, flu, and RSV could lead to more severe disease and strain on healthcare capacity in the coming weeks.

An ear, nose, and throat doctor with a practice in Flint shared his take on the CDC’s concerns.

“The number of people that get sick with these viruses is going to go up because of the fact that anywhere from one out of five to one out of three are vaccinated. And the rest are kind of rolling the dice with it,” said Dr. Bobby Mukkamala.

Mukkamala said it won’t put as much strain on hospitals like it did years ago, but it is still cause for concern.

“This isn’t the kind of thing that’s likely to cause hospitals filling up to the point of being in crisis mode like we were a few years ago,” he said. “But it’s still concerning, because that means some people will be sick; they will end up in the hospital.”

Besides getting vaccinated, Mukkamala shared some advice for keeping you and your family healthy during a time of large gatherings with loved ones.

“Hand washing, right? So you know, even masking. If you’ve got something, if you test negative for COVID, but you’re not sure if it’s RSV or the flu, you can put a mask on,” he said. “I saw a patient today in my office that came in with a mask on because they were concerned, and they had some symptoms and they didn’t want to spread it to people in my waiting room. And I appreciate that sort of forward thinking.”

Mukkamala believes some people think it’s inconvenient to get vaccinated and others aren’t worried about dying from COVID now as compared to around three years ago, while another segment of the population is against vaccines altogether.

He wants us all to remember that at some point, we will be around people who are more vulnerable to disease and we should do our part to protect them.

“The last thing we want is for January to be a story of increase in admissions, particularly of elderly, particularly of the immunocompromised, because of infections that could be avoided,” Mukkamala said.

