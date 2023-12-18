FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Thumb Region as Lake Effect takes off

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day in the Thumb region as snow showers will reduce visibilities and make travel a bit difficult this evening. Once the lake effect machine settles down, the forecast will be quiet leading up to holiday travel. For those dreaming of a White Christmas, chances are looking lower in the later half of the forecast as temperatures are warming into the 40s.

First Alert Weather Day for the Thumb region on December 14, 2023. (WNEM)

Today -

We are First Alerting you to impactful weather in the Thumb region today as lake effect snow showers will be accompanied with gusty winds.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast showing rain converts to scattered snow showers this morning. (WNEM)

Though snow showers will be scattered through the day, the timeframe for impacts will be 4pm-1am.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast showing steady snow this afternoon and evening. (WNEM)

The snow showers could be heavy at times and with the blowing snow, visibilities could be reduced for drivers. Be mindful of low visibilities and slick road conditions. Winds will very much be noticeable as they will be around 10-20mph, but will be gusting much higher than that. Peak wind gusts will be 30-40mph and could be isolated towards 50mph along the lakeshore.

Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service on December 18, 2023. (WNEM)

Snow totals through the Thumb region will be around 1-2 inches. An isolated 3 inches possible in eastern Huron and Sanilac counties.

December 18, 2023 Snowfall Map (WNEM)

For the areas not the the First Alert Weather Day, scattered snow showers will still be possible. Gusty winds will also be possible. The reason for the the zonal First Alert Weather Day is due to the greater impacts of wind gust speed and reduced visibilities. Locations outside of the First Alert Weather Day could see snow totals of a trace to an inch. Still monitor roadways for slick spots, especially bridges and overpasses. Winds will gust up around 30-40mph.

Temperatures today will be tricky because the morning is starting out mild with raindrops falling, but a cold front will move through and change up readings. Readings in the mid 30s will fall towards freezing, but wind chills will be in the 20s.

Tonight -

The snow showers will slowly be ending as the wind direction turns westerly. Skies will remain cloudy. Though snowflakes falling will end, temperatures will be below freezing, so be mindful on roadways, bridges and overpasses. Lows will be around 21 degrees, but the winds will still be blowing taking wind chills into the teens. Northwest wind speeds hold around 10-20mph, but gusting above near 30-35mph.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast showing snow showers become lighter tonight, but still impacting the Thumb. (WNEM)

Tuesday -

The forecast starts to turn quiet on Tuesday, and it will be very different from today. Tuesday brings quite a bit of sunshine, so have your sunglasses on standby. Winds will also settle down which will be nicer. They start out of the northwest and pivot to the southwest around 10-15mph. Temperatures will struggle to rebound from the cold air that moved in on Monday keeping highs around freezing.

Looking Ahead -

Temperatures are heading into the 40s which is above average. The timing also lines up with the heat just ahead of Christmas. Chances of a White Christmas in mid-Michigan look small for this year. So far, there is not a system that is peaking our attention for travel concerns, but if there are any changes, make sure to tune back in.

