Flint schools awarded $1.75M for collaboration, education improvements

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Eight Flint-area schools have received a total of $1.75 million in grant funding to participate and collaborate in the Network for School Excellence.

The funding was awarded by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.

The Network, an initiative led by the Flint Center for Educational Excellence, was created to bring together a cohort of schools that will collaborate to improve educational outcomes for Flint kids.

The following eight schools each received $250,000 in funding:

Dailey Elementary, Beecher Community School District

Doyle-Ryder Elementary, Flint Community Schools

Durant-Tuuri-Mott Elementary, Flint Community Schools

Dye Elementary, Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools

Flint Cultural Center Academy, Public School Academy

International Academy of Flint, Public School Academy

Hamady Elementary School, Westwood Heights Schools

McMonagle Elementary School, Westwood Heights Schools

“To support Flint kids, no matter where they attend school, we have to think outside of the box. The Flint Center’s Network for School Excellence is a great example of that,” said Ridgway White, president and CEO of the Mott Foundation. “This kind of collaboration among schools and educators is exciting and truly needed in order to make a difference for our students.”

The goal of the funding is to provide more resources to create solutions that will help improve student success. School leaders will have flexibility in how they can use the grant funding.

Schools will share data and feedback among the group and with Flint Center staff to create initiatives to help improve educational opportunities and outcomes for students.

“There are many dedicated teachers and educators already working toward the same goal — to help Flint kids thrive. Creating the Network for School Excellence allows us to leverage the expertise of educators, harnessed through years of experience, to help our children grow and get the best education regardless of where they attend school,” said Ja’Nel Jamerson, executive director of the Flint Center.

For more information on the Network for School Excellence visit the Flint Center’s website.

