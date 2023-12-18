Flint shelter responds to rise of homelessness

Homelessness is on the rise across the country; local shelters are consistently filled to capacity due to soaring rents and winding down pandemic assistance.
By La'Nita Brooks and Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
One Flint shelter talked about what it’s seeing and how it’s responding to the increased need for assistance.

On Monday afternoon, Dec. 18, it was 30 degrees and snowy outside, with temperatures dropping to the low 20s Monday night. Some areas of mid-Michigan are even under a First Alert Weather Day due to lake effect.

It’s the time of year nobody wants to be outside for too long but for some, they don’t have any other option.

“We’ve seen an increase in homelessness in our community,” said Shelly Hoffman, development director Shelter of Flint.

Hoffman said the shelter’s beds are typically full year-round, but the need grows during the colder months.

“Cold weather doesn’t increase homelessness, but it does increase shelter usage and warming center usage,” she said.

During the fall and winter months, the homeless face the risk of having hypothermia or frostbite, which can worsen medical conditions they already have. According to a report by the National Coalition for the Homeless, 44 percent of the nation’s homeless are unsheltered.

“The U.S. government just released a report yesterday that showed a 12 percent increase overall in the country. In Flint, we’re seeing about a 10 percent increase year over year, and that’s following many years of decreases,” Hoffman explained. “So, it feels a little bit like an anomaly, but there are also things that are happening that we know are contributing to that.”

Like inflation and rent prices continuously trending upward.

“If you look at a year like 2015, the average rent in Flint was about $600 and in 2021, which was still two years ago, it had reached to over $1,000. And we know that it’s continued to grow. So, rent increases have impacted homelessness greatly,” Hoffman said.

The Housing and Urban Development secretary said data shows an urgent need for solutions to get people out of homelessness quickly and to prevent it in the first place.

The total represents an increase of more than 70,000 homeless people compared to Jan. 2022. The latest estimate also indicated people becoming homeless for the first time were behind much of the increase.


