Gov. Whitmer signs bills aiming to lower costs with investments in education, infrastructure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bills on Monday that are expected to alleviate school district debt, invest in infrastructure, and support community colleges and public universities.

The bills would lower the cost for families by providing debt relief to school districts struggling with financial distress in Inkster, Benton Harbor, Muskegon Heights, Pontiac and Ypsilanti. The bills are also expected to make it easier for students to fill out their FAFSA and receive the Michigan Achievement Scholarship.

“Across Michigan, we are lowering costs for families, fixing the damn roads, and ensuring every student can get a quality education,” said Governor Whitmer. “These supplemental bills will alleviate school debt in districts that were hardest hit by financial issues, fund projects in universities throughout our state, and fix the damn roads and bridges in communities across Michigan. I look forward to working with my legislative partners to build on the work we’ve done and continue lowering costs, creating jobs, and helping more people build a bright future right here in Michigan.”

The bills will also help fund on-campus projects at Michigan community colleges and public universities. The bills also fund the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential, which Michigan officials said is a new state agency tasked with improving outcomes for kids from preschool through postsecondary and investing in primary health care services for kids and young adults in schools.

Officials said the bills will invest hundreds of millions of dollars from the Federal Highway Administration to fix the damn roads and bridges across the state of Michigan, including the replacement of a nearly 120-year-old water system in Highland Park, which will allow the Great Lakes Water Authority to invest in water infrastructure projects in other communities,

“I am grateful to Gov. Whitmer and Chairs Anthony and Witwer for their leadership on this supplemental budget, which includes $30 million for Highland Park water infrastructure, as part of the agreement between Highland Park, the state and the Great Lakes Water Authority. This is a hugely important step for Highland Park residents and everyone within the GLWA system,” said State Senator Stephanie Chang. “Access to water is critical for every Michigan community. By sending state funding to fix Highland Park’s water infrastructure, we are moving the whole GLWA system toward a stronger, more fiscally sustainable future. Highland Park residents have long called for a resolution to this issue and I am very proud to have been a part of making this happen.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.