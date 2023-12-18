GRAPHIC: Grand Rapids police release bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Rapids Police Department released a bodycam video that shows the moments where officers shot at a suspect.

The incident unfolded at around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday after police responded to a call of trouble with a person. According to police, the 19-year-old suspect was acting erratically.

The video shows the suspect running toward police with a box cutter in his hand. The officer gave several warnings to the suspect and then shot the 19-year-old.

After being shot, the suspect got up and ran into a nearby garage, where he told police he had a knife. When he stepped out of the garage, the bodycam video showed the suspect charging at the officer again—that’s when a second officer shot the suspect.

The two officers involved are currently on paid administrative leave. Grand Rapids police said the suspect is expected to recover.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The First Alert Weather Team has declared tomorrow a First Alert Weather Day for...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in place for the Thumb tomorrow; poor evening travel is expected.
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Nessel warns residents about drop-shipping scams
Independence Bridge in Bay City
Closure planned for Independence Bridge in Bay City
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Sister Survivors of Larry Nassar sexual assault case react to documents being released to AG’s Office
Shirley and Emma Jean Roberson were married on Dec. 14, 1947, the same day NASCAR was founded.
Sweet couple celebrating 76th anniversary still lives in house gifted to them at their wedding

Latest News

Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Monday morning, Dec. 18
Happy Monday, friends! Hope your weekend was enjoyable. If you’re up for the morning, check...
5 Things You Need to Know Mon. Dec 18
Show us your Christmas photos, decorations and traditions so they can air during WNEMTV5 Wake-Up!
Share your Christmas photos for a chance to air on TV5 Wake-Up
The Independence Bridge will close for maintenance Monday at 7 a.m.
Independence Bridge closes today until Friday night