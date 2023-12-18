Kearsley Bowling wins 2023 John Glenn Holiday Bowling Invitational

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Today high school teams from across the state came to compete in the John Glenn Holiday Bowling Invitational.

12 girls and 13 boys teams from Mid-Michigan competed in today tournament that featured 40 teams. Each group competed in two regular team games and two 4-game bakers to determine the 16 teams who would advance to the next round.

DAVE KOWALSKI: EVENT COORDINATOR OF THE HOLIDAY BOWLING INVITATIONAL: “It’s is a big boy, big girl tournament,” said Dave Kowalski who coordinated today’s event. “You got six state champions, two exciting state champions. This is one of the premiere tournaments in the state of Michigan. It’s absolutely fabulous.”

Before the knockout round, Da’veon Welch from Bridgeport High School joined two others in signing their letter of intent to play at Goshen College in Indiana next season. Welch earned a scholarship without playing on a high school team.

“It really means a lot because now I get to finish bowling because I didn’t get to bowl in high school,” said Welch. “Now I get to go against better competition in college and stuff like that.”

In the knockout round, 10 boys and 11 girls team for our area advanced and in the finals, it was an all Mid-Michigan championship as both Flint Kearsley teams would make it. On the girls side they would face Swartz Creek and on the boys, the Davison Cardinals.

The Hornets looked strong in both matchups as they would sweep their baker matches 2-0 and were crowned the 2023 Holiday Bowling Invitational champions.

“I think it’s a pretty good aspect of the future that we’re looking out for regional’s and this is a big step for us,” said Kersley senior Ava Boggs. “Especially cause going into regional’s we’re trying to look out were states are going to be.”

“It’s pretty nice. Usually it happens quite often,” said Kearsley senior Gavin Haack. “It’s not anything new, but yeah it’s always a good thing when both of us win.”

Now the Boys Kearsley team will continue to keep their eyes set on a 2nd straight State Championship and the girls will be looking to improve on making it to the Quarterfinals.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.