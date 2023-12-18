Monday, Dec. 18, 2023: 5 things you need to know

Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"(WNEM)
By Blake Keller and Sierra Searcy
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:21 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Monday, friends! Hope your weekend was enjoyable. If you’re up for the morning, check out these five stories to know.

1. A traffic detour in Bay City begins today at 7 a.m. Independence Bridge is expected to closed for maintenance. It’s been partially open while crews rebuild the deck as part of a rehabilitation towards it becoming a toll bridge. The closure will end on Friday at 6 p.m.

2. Congressman Dan Kildee announced new federal funding for Saginaw. It is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s “Safe Streets and Roads for All” grant program. The city will get more than $278,000 to identify the streets with the most frequent and severe crashes and develop an action plan to improve road safety.

3. The State Office of Children’s Ombudsman has changed its name to the Office of the Child Advocate. The independent agency investigates complaints concerning kids who, for reasons of neglect or abuse, are under the supervision of the Department of Health and Human Services or its private contracted agencies.

4. The United States Postal Service said Wednesday is the last day to send holiday gifts and cheer through its “priority mail” service in time for Christmas. After that, you’ll have to spend a little extra to get your mail to where it needs to be on time.

5. A new poll from the University of Michigan finds one in two mothers and one in three fathers set resolutions about improving their parenting. Nearly 75 percent of parents who set goals said it has helped them become a better parent and 85 percent believe it has helped their child learn how to work toward a goal.

Catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

