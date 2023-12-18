River Rock in Bay City officially reopens

A ribbon-cutting was held on Monday, Dec. 18 for a local bar and diner celebrating its grand reopening.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A ribbon-cutting was held on Monday, Dec. 18 for a local bar and diner celebrating its grand reopening.

The River Rock in Bay City is officially back open after the new owners spent three months cleaning, painting, redecorating, and hiring new staff.

The team said it’s the same River Rock people know and love but with a twist.

“The origins of the place is a neighborhood corner bar that serves a little bit of food, and that’s just what we are,” said owner Greg Kimbrue. “The biggest thing that may be different now is that we have a lot of wine that we didn’t offer before. I like to think the place is cleaner and more organized and painted.”

The River Rock on Midland Street has been in Bay City for 22 years.

