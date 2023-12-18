Saginaw receives grant funding to address road safety

By Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Saginaw received more than $270,000 in federal grant funding to help improve road safety.

Congressman Dan Kildee made the announcement on Monday, Dec. 18.

The funding will help the city identify the streets with the most frequent and severe crashes to develop a comprehensive action plan to improve road safety throughout the city.

“Every Michigan family deserves to feel safe in their neighborhood. I was glad to secure this funding that will help improve road safety in mid-Michigan,” Kildee said.

The grant funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant program.

