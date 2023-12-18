Snow and wind drop off later this evening, dry Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow showers have passed through Mid-Michigan at times today and we’ll be watching how things progress through this evening.

We are watching conditions a little more closely in the Thumb this evening, with Winter Weather Advisories in place for Huron, Tuscola, and Sanilac counties until midnight. And then once the snow ends and the wind dies down, we’ll be watching road conditions tomorrow morning as lows are expected to drop below freezing tonight, possibly leading to slippery roads tomorrow morning.

This Evening & Overnight

The amount of snow isn’t necessarily what we’re concerned with, it’s primarily the combination of the falling snow and the strong wind gusts which will bring some drops in visibility which could lead to some localized issues out on the roads before snow drops off pretty rapidly around midnight and shortly after.

Snow should end pretty rapidly this evening, with conditions drying out overnight. (WNEM)

Accumulations should remain relatively minor for most areas for the rest of the night (under 1″), but if a stronger band develops, some isolated totals over 1″ are possible. The best chance for that would be in the Thumb.

As is the case with many lake-effect events, conditions can be very localized, with one part of town seeing very little, then a quick snow squall on the other side of town. Snow accumulations may not be uniform tonight, so don’t let your guard down if traveling tonight. This doesn’t mean snow-mageddon and you need to camp out at home, but we just want you aware of changing conditions.

The wind will remain strong through the first half of the night with gusts between 30 and 45 miles per hour, but should drop off overnight. Those gusts won’t completely go away, with 20 to 25 mile per hour gusts still expected, but they will be lower than the peak this afternoon.

Lows will settle in the teens and 20s tonight. (WNEM)

With lows dropping into the 20s tonight, we will need to be mindful of the roads tomorrow morning. Wind chills will also be dipping into the teens for the morning commutes and bus stops.

Tuesday

Tuesday should be a much quieter day, with partly to mostly sunny skies and dry weather. Winds will be out of the northwest through the first part of the day, which will keep the cold air around for one more day. That wind will switch to more of a southwesterly direction through the day, around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 miles per hour.

High temperatures in the lower to middle 30s are expected tomorrow. (WNEM)

Highs on Tuesday will top out in the lower to middle 30s for most of the area.

Dry weather sticks around into Tuesday night, but some returning cloud cover will move in late Tuesday evening into the overnight. While we expect some sun at times on Wednesday, this cloud cover will keep it from being as bright as Tuesday.

Lows into Wednesday will be warmer than Monday night, with middle and upper 20s.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.