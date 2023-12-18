Twin brothers are dead after an early morning shooting, officials say

Authorities are investigating a shooting that killed two and wounded two others in Jasper County, South Carolina.
By Jasmine Butler and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC/Gray News) - Two were killed and two were hurt after an early morning shooting in Jasper County, South Carolina, law enforcement officials said.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said they responded at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the Baba Bar, where they said one person died. Another gunshot victim died after being taken to the hospital.

The Jasper County Coroner said the two people killed were twin brothers, 24-year-old Tranquan and Trajaan Fripp of Beaufort County, South Carolina.

Several hours after officials said the shooting took place, investigators were still processing the crime scene.

People who work near where the shooting happened, but asked not to be on camera, said they’re frustrated by gun violence happening so close to their businesses.

The shooting is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The First Alert Weather Team has declared tomorrow a First Alert Weather Day for...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in place for the Thumb tomorrow; poor evening travel is expected.
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Nessel warns residents about drop-shipping scams
Independence Bridge in Bay City
Closure planned for Independence Bridge in Bay City
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Sister Survivors of Larry Nassar sexual assault case react to documents being released to AG’s Office
Shirley and Emma Jean Roberson were married on Dec. 14, 1947, the same day NASCAR was founded.
Sweet couple celebrating 76th anniversary still lives in house gifted to them at their wedding

Latest News

Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking...
Pope says priests can bless same-sex unions, requests should not be subject to moral analysis
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, meets Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on...
In Israel, the US defense secretary is expected to press for a more targeted approach in Gaza
A car drives on a flooded street in Philadelphia early Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Alejandro A....
Flood and wind warnings issued, airlines and schools affected as strong storm hits the Northeast
A strong storm system is creating a travel mess in the northeastern U.S. (Source: News 12 New...
RAW: Flooding, traffic on New Jersey turnpike