ATF offering $5K reward for information on stolen guns from Dunham’s

By Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information on a burglary at Dunham’s Sporting Goods in Burton.

The Dunham’s Sporting Goods, located at 4190 E. Court St. in Burton, was burglarized shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), several people broke into the store through the front window and stole numerous firearms.

The ATF and Burton Police are investigating.

The ATF said several people broke into the store through the front window and stole numerous firearms.(The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives)

Anyone with information on the incident or individual(s) is asked to contact the Flint ATF at 810-34-5710. The ATF asks you provide as much information as you can relating to the identify and whereabouts of the individuals.

You can also submit tips to the ATF by calling 1-888-ATF-TIPS, by emailing ATF, or by submitting information via the Report It website or mobile app. If you submit your tip through Report It, be sure to select “ATF - Detroit Field Division” as the reporting agency.

Information can be submitted anonymously, but the ATF said if you are seeking the reward money you should include contact information.

The information eligible for reward must lead to an arrest and conviction of an individual.

